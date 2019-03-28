The Fremont Flyers made a little history this year.
The Bantam A squad (14-and-under) became the first team in Flyers history to qualify for the national tournament. The Flyers will compete April 4-8 in the Chipotle-USA Hockey Tier II championships in South Bend, Indiana.
The Flyers, 27-4, will open play with pool games against teams from Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Las Vegas. If they finish first or second in their pool, they will advance to the tournament portion of the event.
Fremont coach James Heinen said it was been an enjoyable season for everyone involved in the program.
"I think the key for us is that we have a good group of young men who are there for each other," he said. "They are a true team. We've also got great parental support. For the last few seasons, I've had the same level team and the parents have just been great.
"You hear horror stories about youth sports and parents, but we don't have any issues like that. I attribute that to the parents and the kids. All of that plays into why we've had a successful year. Yes, we have talented hockey players and they work hard, but they have good chemistry and work well together. They are friends and they don't have those outside distractions of parents in a car telling them they should be playing more or they should be doing this or that."
The team includes Parker McInroy from Fremont and Mason Hephner from Arlington. Others are from towns around the area, including Blair, Bennington and Elkhorn.
"We've had some different kids come in, but I've been coaching the core of this group since were in 10-and-under," Heinen said. "They definitely love playing the game and I ask them to do work outside of practice on shooting and stick handling."
The Tigers qualified for nationals by winning the four-team Midwest West Regional in January at the Sidner Ice Arena. The trip to South Bend is an added expense.
"Going to nationals is a big deal and kind of above and beyond the regular cost that we have," Heinen said. "If we go all the way to the championship, it would be a five-day tournament. There is travel expenses, food, hotels and other things."
Heinen said officials estimated that the trip will cost about $13,000 total for the roster of 15. To help defray costs, the team has set up a GoFundMe page at: www.gofundme.com/fremont-flyers-hockey-national-tournament-fund.
Players and parents from the organization have also helped with various fundraisers, including selling phone pop sockets.
Heinen said the Flyers were going to ask local businesses for donations, but those plans were altered due to the recent flooding.
"With everything that has happened, I don't necessarily feel right to hit up businesses for $100 when that $100 could be better suited for people that need it more than us going to nationals,"Heinen said. "I'm a little torn. We'd love to get more support, but I don't want to take support away from the flood (recovery) and everything going on there."
Heinen is grateful for the support the team has already received. The Flyers are also thankful for the work of those in the organization.
"We've had a ton of support from our board," he said. "It is our team that is going, but this is the culmination of the work of past boards and the current board to help get us to this point."