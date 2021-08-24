Fremont football returners ready to make another playoff push

The foundation was set for Fremont football last fall.
A winning record in the regular season and a postseason victory highlighted the first year under head coach Lee Jennings.
Now, the Tigers are set about to duplicate and further the successes of last season.
“I think the biggest goal is getting back to the playoffs, that’s what we want to do,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “That’s the thing (the seniors) stated as goal number one. Getting to the first round and getting a win was a lot of fun and that’s one of the big things that they want to do.”
Fremont is coming off a 6-4 season in 2020, ending the year with a second round loss to Elkhorn South in the Class A playoffs.
“Especially for the kids that were a part of it, the juniors and sophomore last year, I think they are excited and that’s really what we are trying to build around here,” Jennings said.
The Tigers return most of its offensive production in the back field with seniors Carter Sintek and Micah Moore back at quarterback and running back, respectively.
Sintek is coming off his first full year at the helm of the Fremont offense. After being thrust into the role in the 2020 opener, Sintek threw for 1,945 yards with a 62.1% completion percentage and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
“I think he has grown into that leadership role,” Jennings said on Sintek. “He was thrust into it last year in such a quick moment without having to think much and I think he grew a little bit last year, but over the summer and doing some open field things and seven-on-seven things, the leadership has really grown with him.”
As a junior, Moore ran for 1,024 yards—the four most rushing yards in a single season at Fremont.
He will have a chance at leaving the program with the career rushing yardage record, rushing touchdown record and all-time carries mark within reach in the 2021 season.
Moore needs just 356 yards, three touchdowns and 23 carries to match the current records in those respective categories.
The Tigers are hoping for more of the same from the senior tailback.
“We don’t need him to be a super star, we can spread the ball around and hopefully open up the run game for him,” Jennings said.
Fremont also returns three of its top five receivers in Drew Sellon (49 catches for 690 yards), 16 for 260) and Moore (12 for 184), but will be without their top touchdown catcher from a year ago with the loss of Dawson Glause.
Defensively, the Tigers will be replacing six of its top ten tacklers from a year ago.
The Tigers do return top tackler linebacker Mason Limback, who is coming off a 119 tackles last fall and will be the head of Tigers defense.
Sellon leads the secondary after putting up 61 tackles and two picks as a junior. He will be joined in coverage by Sorensen, who tied the team-lead with three interceptions.
A pair of juniors in Caleb Wagner and Titus Richardson will anchor the defensive line
“We’ve got some pieces that are back in each one of those parts of the defense, so I hope they are learning how to play as a complete defense, pursuing the ball and creating turnovers,” Jennings said.
The Tigers forced 25 turnovers last year—14 interceptions and 11 fumbles.
One new name Jennings mention was junior Hudson Cunning. As a sophomore, he had 11 tackles while also filling in as the back-up quarterback.
“Hudson on defense is going to open some eyes a little bit, he has done a great job of stepping into a SAM linebacker role, which is a little different from his secondary role last year, but really works hard in the weight room and he is going to have a big role on our team this year,” Jennings said.
Fremont opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Lincoln Northeast.
The Tigers claimed a 31-14 win over the Rockets to start last fall.