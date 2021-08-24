Fremont football returners ready to make another playoff push

The foundation was set for Fremont football last fall.

A winning record in the regular season and a postseason victory highlighted the first year under head coach Lee Jennings.

Now, the Tigers are set about to duplicate and further the successes of last season.

“I think the biggest goal is getting back to the playoffs, that’s what we want to do,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “That’s the thing (the seniors) stated as goal number one. Getting to the first round and getting a win was a lot of fun and that’s one of the big things that they want to do.”

Fremont is coming off a 6-4 season in 2020, ending the year with a second round loss to Elkhorn South in the Class A playoffs.

“Especially for the kids that were a part of it, the juniors and sophomore last year, I think they are excited and that’s really what we are trying to build around here,” Jennings said.

The Tigers return most of its offensive production in the back field with seniors Carter Sintek and Micah Moore back at quarterback and running back, respectively.