Fremont football rewrote the record book in 2020

The 2020 football season will be remembered for the Fremont football program and not just because of the COVID pandemic.
The Tigers shattered records up and down the program’s leaderboard.
Fremont finished the year with a 6-4 record, the first winning season for the team since 1998. The Tigers also won their first playoff game since 1998.
Individually, junior quarterback Carter Sintek rewrote most of the quarterback records.
Sintek, who was expected to be the back-up to senior quarterback Jack Cooper coming into the year, was thrust into the starting role in game one when Cooper went down with a season-ending injury.
The junior ended up starting the remaining nine games, setting a single-season passing record of 1,945 yards, breaking the previous record of 1,904 yards set by Eliott Gloeb in 2012.
He completed 128 of his 206 passing attempts
Sintek’s 20 touchdown passes for the year sets the new standard for a single-season mark and also moves Sintek into third in career touchdowns, trailing Gloeb’s record by 11.
Drew Sellon was Sintek’s favorite target this season, catching 49 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns.
Sellon’s 690 yards is the second most for a receiver in a season, trailing only Dawson Glause’s mark set last season of 784 yards.
Glause finished his career on a 28-reception 573-yard season with a team-high nine touchdowns.
The senior ended his career with 1,508 yards and 17 touchdowns to move him into second all-time in yardage and atop the career touchdowns list.
Junior running back Micah Moore moved himself up the Tigers rushing record book with a 1,024 yard season this year on 208 carries.
Moore’s first 1,000-yard rushing season is the fourth best mark in Fremont history. For his career, Moore has 1,823 yards putting him 356 yards shy of the all-time career mark held by Sean Lambert.
He sits three touchdowns short of the all-time mark of 24 held by Ritch Bahe.
Moore has carried the ball 357 times in his Fremont career—Cody Carlson holds the all-time mark of 380.
Mason Limbach broke a single-game tackling record in the final game of 2020, racking up 22 total tackles—16 solo, six assists—which shatters the previous record of 16 total tackles held by Sean Lambert and Toller Hofer.
Limbach’s 119 tackles on the season is the fifth best individual mark for a season.
