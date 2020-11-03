Fremont football rewrote the record book in 2020

The 2020 football season will be remembered for the Fremont football program and not just because of the COVID pandemic.

The Tigers shattered records up and down the program’s leaderboard.

Fremont finished the year with a 6-4 record, the first winning season for the team since 1998. The Tigers also won their first playoff game since 1998.

Individually, junior quarterback Carter Sintek rewrote most of the quarterback records.

Sintek, who was expected to be the back-up to senior quarterback Jack Cooper coming into the year, was thrust into the starting role in game one when Cooper went down with a season-ending injury.

The junior ended up starting the remaining nine games, setting a single-season passing record of 1,945 yards, breaking the previous record of 1,904 yards set by Eliott Gloeb in 2012.

He completed 128 of his 206 passing attempts

Sintek’s 20 touchdown passes for the year sets the new standard for a single-season mark and also moves Sintek into third in career touchdowns, trailing Gloeb’s record by 11.

Drew Sellon was Sintek’s favorite target this season, catching 49 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns.