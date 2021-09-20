 Skip to main content
Fremont freshman beat Columbus
The Fremont freshman football team beat Columbus 20-19 Thursday.

The Tigers started the scoring with a 75-yard pass from Garrett Rau to Aiden Vacha. 

Fremont led 7-6 at halftime Davarius Bell blocked Columbus' point after attempt. 

The Discoverers took the lead after the break, only for Fremont to tie the game at 13-all on a three-yard touchdown run by Rau. 

Columbus took back the lead after a Fremont fumble, but the lead was kept at six after Cole Hazen notched the second blocked PAT of the game. 

Fremont took the lead for good with 3:15 left as Rau hooked up with Vacha again, this time on a 57-yard strike.

Caden Wray sealed the win with an interception on the final play at the goal line.

The game featured an extra quarter in which Fremont scored on a 16-yard pass from Jackson Schutt to Alex Diers.

