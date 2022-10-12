Fremont freshman beat Lincoln Northeast

The Fremont freshmen football team beat Lincoln Northeast 33-14 Saturday.

Noah Sagehorn got the scoring going for the Tigers taking a kickoff back 81 yards for a touchdown.

A 19-yard touchdown run by Ayden Bohaboj and a two-point conversion extended the Tigers lead to 15-0.

Northeast answered with a kickoff house call of its own to trim the Fremont lead down to 15-6 after a failed two-point try.

Fremont rattled off 21-straight points to seals the win.

Max Cooper took a carry 11-yards for a score followed by a one-yard touchdown run by Bohaboj.

Jon Archer, who also had an interception in the win, tallied a nine-yard scoring run for Fremont’s final points of the game.

The Tiger freshmen finish it season Thursday at Norfolk.