Fremont freshman end season with loss

The Fremont freshman football team lost 32-21 in their final game of the fall last Thursday.

Garrett Rau started the scoring on the first play, connecting on a 56-yard pass to Aiden Vacha for an early lead.

Brooks Eyler added an eight-yard touchdown run and DaVarius Bell returned a kickoff 81 yards to finalize the Tigers' scoring.

The Tigers forced three turnovers - Eyler forcing a fumble, recovered by Maurice Bryant, a fumble recovery by Quinlan Johnson and Caden Wray hauling in an interception.

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 4-3.

