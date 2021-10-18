 Skip to main content
Fremont freshman end season with loss

The Fremont freshman football team lost 32-21 in their final game of the fall last Thursday. 

Garrett Rau started the scoring on the first play, connecting on a 56-yard pass to Aiden Vacha for an early lead.

Brooks Eyler added an eight-yard touchdown run and DaVarius Bell returned a kickoff 81 yards to finalize the Tigers' scoring. 

The Tigers forced three turnovers - Eyler forcing a fumble, recovered by Maurice Bryant, a fumble recovery by Quinlan Johnson and Caden Wray hauling in an interception. 

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 4-3.

