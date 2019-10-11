Hudson Cunnings rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Fremont High School to a 36-0 win over Lincoln Northeast on Thursday in freshmen football at Appleget Field.
Cunnings threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Cyza. He also had TD runs of 10, 5 and 80 yards. Cunnings also ran in a pair of two-point conversions and connected with Cyza on another.
Benny Alfaro added a 1-yard touchdown run.
On defense, Cyza intercepted two passes while Cunnings recovered a fumble that was caused by Bryce Reeson. Alfaro also had numerous tackles.
Other top players for the Tigers were: Gael Villasenor, Nick Hart, Jaden Frink, Jordan Baumert, Austin Mattson, and Edgar Morales.
The Tigers, 5-1, play at 5 Thursday night at Norfolk.