Fremont freshmen conclude season against Norfolk

Randy Speer

The Fremont freshmen football team wrapped up its season last Thursday on a 29-7 loss to Norfolk. 

After a scoreless first half, Norfolk scored the first points of the game midway through the third quarter to claim a 6-0 lead after a missed PAT. 

Fremont responded with a drive that ended in a three-yard touchdown run and an Austin Cash PAT to take the lead at 7-6. 

Norfolk scored 23 unanswered points after the Tigers' lone touchdown of the game to take the victory. 

Will Schleicher recovered a fumble for Fremont in the loss.

