Fremont freshmen conclude season against Norfolk

The Fremont freshmen football team wrapped up its season last Thursday on a 29-7 loss to Norfolk.

After a scoreless first half, Norfolk scored the first points of the game midway through the third quarter to claim a 6-0 lead after a missed PAT.

Fremont responded with a drive that ended in a three-yard touchdown run and an Austin Cash PAT to take the lead at 7-6.

Norfolk scored 23 unanswered points after the Tigers' lone touchdown of the game to take the victory.

Will Schleicher recovered a fumble for Fremont in the loss.