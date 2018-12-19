Lincoln North Star defeated Fremont High School 57-51 on Saturday morning in a freshmen boys basketball game.
Brady Millard led Fremont with 15 points, including a trio of 3-point field goals. Drew Sellon added 11 points, including two treys.
Micah Moore finished with 10 points and Carter Sintek chipped in nine.
The Tigers also fell 55-51 to Lincoln Pius in a recent game.
Fremont bought back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, but Pius hit seven of eight free throws in the final 1:30 to seal the win.
Sintek led the Tigers with 16 points and Moore added nine. Sellon and Millard had six apiece.