Fremont freshmen earn first win

The Fremont freshmen football team picked up its first win of the year last Thursday, 39-20 over Lincoln High.

Ayden Bohahoj led the Tigers with three rushing touchdowns and one passing score.

The Tigers first points of the game came with some flair. Bohahoj found East Cyza on a seven-yard pass then Cyza pitched the ball to Drew Carlson, who took it the rest of the way for a 60-yard score.

Fremont extended its lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Landon McGee.

Carlson tallied his second score of the night on the defnesive side of the ball, hauling in an interception and taking it back 26 yards for the score.

Bohaboj handled the scoring after that, rushing for scores of 12-, 25- and 14-yards.