The Fremont High School freshmen football team beat Columbus 30-27 Thursday at Appleget Field.
Carter Sintek threw a 91-yard touchdown pass to Drew Sellon. Micah Moore had a 62-yard TD run that was followed by Sintek's two-point conversion pass to Quinn Gossett.
Valentin Ventura booted a 25-yard field goal to end the first half and put the Tigers up 17-14.
In the second half, Jax Sorensen had a 2-yard touchdown run and Moore added a 67-yard scoring run. Tyler Suer kicked the conversion after Moore's TD.
Sintek had an interception on defense.
Other top players for the Tigers included: Ben Menking, Marcos Linarte, Ashton Sagehorn, Mason Limbach, Brandon Welbes, Aidyn Loudon, Justin Leon, Hunter Rich and Brady Walter.
The Tigers play Tuesday night at Lincoln High.