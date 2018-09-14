Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fremont High School freshmen football team beat Columbus 30-27 Thursday at Appleget Field.

Carter Sintek threw a 91-yard touchdown pass to Drew Sellon. Micah Moore had a 62-yard TD run that was followed by Sintek's two-point conversion pass to Quinn Gossett.

Valentin Ventura booted a 25-yard field goal to end the first half and put the Tigers up 17-14.

In the second half, Jax Sorensen had a 2-yard touchdown run and Moore added a 67-yard scoring run. Tyler Suer kicked the conversion after Moore's TD.

Sintek had an interception on defense.

Other top players for the Tigers included: Ben Menking, Marcos Linarte, Ashton Sagehorn, Mason Limbach, Brandon Welbes, Aidyn Loudon, Justin Leon, Hunter Rich and Brady Walter.

The Tigers play Tuesday night at Lincoln High.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Load comments