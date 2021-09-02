 Skip to main content
Fremont freshmen fall to Lincoln East
The Fremont freshman football team lost 22-17 to Lincoln East Tuesday. 

After getting down 14-0, Fremont battled back to a 14-14 halftime score. Brooks Eyler had a 79 yard touchdown run to get the Tigers on the board. 

DaVarius Bell tied the game with a 68-yard touchdown run.

Maurice Bryant knocked through a 28-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter to put Fremont in front.

Defensively, Quinlan Johnson and Levi Black Bonnet both recovered a fumble. 

The Fremont freshmen will travel to Lincoln High Thursday, Sept. 9, at Appleget Field.

