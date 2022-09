The Fremont freshmen football team lost 19-7 to Lincoln East in its first game of the season.

The Tigers lone score came on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Will Schleicher to Easton Cyza.

Fremont's defense forced two turnovers in the loss with Gabe Calfy forcing a fumble that was recovered by Jacob Dunn while Cyza added an interception to his haul for the day.

The Fremont frosh return to the gridiron at 6 p.m. Thursday against Lincoln High at Beechner Field.