Fremont girls advance three relays for first time in program history

LINCOLN - For the first time in program history, all three Fremont girls relay teams will be swimming on the final day of the year.

The Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay squad as well as the 400-yard freestyle relay team will swim in the finals while the 200-yard medley relay group will swim in the consolation finals.

“We’ve always been pretty good to have two relays backs, but it shows our depth to have enough girls to get all three relays back,” said Fremont coach David Struble.

The quartet of Karsen Jesse, Elisabeth Meyer, Madelyn Buck and Lucy Dillon put together a time of 1:40.22 to punch their ticket into the finals with a seventh place finish.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Ryleigh Schroeter slotted in for Meyer and the team took home a seventh place finish as well, clocking in at 3:41.39.

“We have three really good seniors as well as a couple good freshmen that we can mix in there, so most of our relays are loaded,” Jesse said.

Jane Busboom, Grace Blick, Schroeter and Meyer combined to swim a 1:52.88 in the medley, finishing with the 11th fastest time and claiming a spot in consolation finals.

“I’ve been putting those girls in a bunch of different spots, just trying to figure out our best combinations and the girls have been really flexible trying new strokes and new relay orders,” Struble said. “At the end of the day, I just had to put up our four fastest on paper in the event Friday.”

In addition to her relay duties, Jesse will have a pair of individual races to attend to.

The senior qualified for the consolation finals in the 100 freestyle and finals the 200 freestyle.

"It was a really good day, we get three medals guaranteed tomorrow," Jesse said.

Jesse clocked in at 1:56.22 in the 200-yard freestyle, shaving 4.36 seconds off her seed time - the 19th fastest time coming in - to take fifth in the preliminary races.

"My 200 felt really good, that was the best I swam it in a while," Jesse said. "My 100 was alright, it could have been better, but I get another chance at it tomorrow."

In the 100-yard freestyle, Jesse went for a 53.87 to finish in 10th place and qualify for the consolation finals.

Fremont will also have a swimmer in the 200-yard freestyle consolation finals as Schroeter swam a 2:00.04 for 13th place Friday.

The freshman also made the consolation finals in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.34 for 11th place.

The Tigers trio of swimmers in the 50-freestyle just missed the cut for the consolation finals led by a 17th place finish by Meyer in 25.43, an 18th place finish by Buck in 25.45 and a 20th place finish by Dillon in 25.49.

Both Meyer and Buck are alternates for the consolation finals with Buck having to win a swim-off to receive the second alternate spot.

The sophomore beat out Lincoln Northeast’s Camryn Nelson in a standalone race 25.31 to 25.41.

Also swimming for Fremont was Charlotte Vech in the 500-yard freestyle, where she finished 26th with a time of 5:39.53, Blick, who took 29th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.85, and Busboom, who finished 27th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.30.

“I think we can even swim faster tomorrow,” Struble said. “It’s a good group of girls that really support each other.”

On the boys side, Fremont will have a pair of relay events and a pair of individuals in consolation finals Saturday.

The Tigers 200-yard medley relay - Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, John Monson and Cade Arnett - will race again in the consolation finals, finishing 10th with a time of 1:40.35.

The same foursome finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle relay to earn another race.

Monson earned himself an individual race Saturday, coming in 12th in the 100-yard butterfly in 53.09.

Christ was close to being in the 100-yard breaststroke finals, finishing ninth in a time of 59.17 for the top seed in the consolation finals.

Lamson swam in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing 23rd with a time of 56.84

Swimming will resume at 9 p.m. Saturday with the girls finals followed by the boys finals at 2 p.m.

