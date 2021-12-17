 Skip to main content
top story

Fremont girls blitz past Ocean Springs

A blistering hot first quarter shooting performance by Fremont led to a 66-47 win over Ocean Springs (MS) Friday. 

The Tigers poured in 34 points in the first quarter to take a 34-10 lead on Ocean Springs. 

By halftime, Fremont led 47-23. 

Taylor McCabe led the offense with 21 points, knocking down five three-pointers. McKenna Murphy added 14 points while Sarah Shepard chipped in eight points. Macy Bryant also finished with eight points.

Fremont will play for the pool championship Saturday, facing Kankakee (IL).

The Fremont boys lost 66-33 to Mountain Brook (AL). The Spartans, the defending Class 6A champion in Alabama, led from the first quarter on.

The Tigers will wrap up play in Florida against Cooper Hills (UT).

