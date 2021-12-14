 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fremont girls bowling perfect against Columbus

  • 0

The Fremont girls picked up a perfect sweep of Columbus Monday at 30 Bowl, winning 21-0.

Karina Capron had the high round for the day, bowling a 225 in her second match after producing a 186 in game one. Kayleigh McKenzie turned in a pair of strong performances, bowling a 202 and a 213. Haylee Bates joined the 200 club with a 205 and a 166.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Cassi Kratochvil added games of 108 and 86 while Emmalee Christensen bowled a 138 and a 108

Fremont won the baker game 156-96.

The Fremont boys lost 13 to 8 to Columbus.

Mikey Saxton III won the only game in match one with a 141 - he also rolled a 142 in match two - while Jacob Fowler picked up a win in match two with a 176. Fowler also had a 151 on the day.

Alex Riessen rolled a 212 and a 239, the latter picking up a win in match two.

Gavin Potter rolled a 120 in match one while Connor Christensen took his spot in match two and bowled a 141.

People are also reading…

Adam Bergeron had two games of 200 on the day.

The Tigers pulled out the win in the baker game by a single pin, 187-186.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan sweeps Aquinas

Bergan sweeps Aquinas

The Bergan girls kept their record unblemished with a 57-23 win over David City Aquinas Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News