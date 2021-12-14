Fremont girls bowling perfect against Columbus

The Fremont girls picked up a perfect sweep of Columbus Monday at 30 Bowl, winning 21-0.

Karina Capron had the high round for the day, bowling a 225 in her second match after producing a 186 in game one. Kayleigh McKenzie turned in a pair of strong performances, bowling a 202 and a 213. Haylee Bates joined the 200 club with a 205 and a 166.

Cassi Kratochvil added games of 108 and 86 while Emmalee Christensen bowled a 138 and a 108

Fremont won the baker game 156-96.

The Fremont boys lost 13 to 8 to Columbus.

Mikey Saxton III won the only game in match one with a 141 - he also rolled a 142 in match two - while Jacob Fowler picked up a win in match two with a 176. Fowler also had a 151 on the day.

Alex Riessen rolled a 212 and a 239, the latter picking up a win in match two.

Gavin Potter rolled a 120 in match one while Connor Christensen took his spot in match two and bowled a 141.

Adam Bergeron had two games of 200 on the day.

The Tigers pulled out the win in the baker game by a single pin, 187-186.

