Fremont girls bowling third at state

  • Updated
  • 0

The Fremont bowling team took home the bronze placement in the team portion of the State Bowling competition Tuesday.

The Tigers, who entered the day as the No. 4 seed, were upset by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, losing the best of five Bakers matches 3-1.

Fremont responded by winning their next three matches—3-0 over Bellevue West, 3-0 over Westside and 3-1 over Seward.

In the state championship play-in game, the Tigers got a second crack at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, but the result was the same as the opening match, 3-1.

