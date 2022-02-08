Fremont girls bowling third at state

The Fremont bowling team took home the bronze placement in the team portion of the State Bowling competition Tuesday.

The Tigers, who entered the day as the No. 4 seed, were upset by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, losing the best of five Bakers matches 3-1.

Fremont responded by winning their next three matches—3-0 over Bellevue West, 3-0 over Westside and 3-1 over Seward.

In the state championship play-in game, the Tigers got a second crack at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, but the result was the same as the opening match, 3-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0