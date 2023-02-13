The Fremont girls lost 77-37 to Lincoln Pius X Saturday at home.

The Tigers fell behind early and were never able to recover from a 23-10 first quarter deficit.

The Bolts grew their lead to 27 by the halftime intermission, 44-17.

Jenna McClain led Fremont in scoring with 14 points as the Tigers were held to a 12 of 48 shooting effort. Pius shot over 50% percent for the game, 29 of 51.

Fremont goes on the road Tuesday for a rematch with Kearney. The Bearcats won the first meeting 70-37 in the opening round of the HAC tournament.