Fremont girls capture first HAC title since 2005, boys finish runner-up

The Fremont girls track team captured its first Heartland Athletic Conference championship since 2005 by sweeping all three relays to go alongside two individual champions.
The Lady Tigers finished with 139 points to beat out runner-up Lincoln Southwest’s 116.5.
The 4x100m team of Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause, Emmalee Sheppard and Tania Gleason combined to clear the track in 49.93.
Glause and Sheppard combined with Lucy Dillon and Mara Hemmer in the 4x400m to produce the winning time of 4:05.38.
Hemmer was also a part of the 4x800m group alongside Emily Nau, Maris Dahl and Taylor McCabe, which won with a time of 9:38.73 - the second straight year the Lady Tigers have won the race at conference.
The Lady Tigers individual winners were Elli Dahl in the 3,200m and Hailey Newill in the pole vault.
Dahl won the race by nearly 10 seconds ahead of Hannah Godwin of Kearney as the duo pulled away from the rest of the field. crossing the finish line 11:12.86.
The junior also had a fourth place finish in the 800m
Mia Wagner also placed in the race, setting the pace for the second pack with a third place finish in 11:51.82.
Newill won the pole vaulting crown on jumps as she cleared the winning height of 10’ on her first attempt while Toni Stumpff needed her third jump to clear the height.
Gleason finished second in both the 100m and 200m, clocking in at 12.35 and 26.02, respectively.
Cooper added 12.84 in the 100m to finish fifth while Glause was hot on Gleason’s heels in the 200m with a time of 26.57.
Dillon picked up a pair of runner-up finishes in the 400m and the 800m races, logging a 58.45 in the one lap race and a 2:200.36 in the two-lap contest.
She beat out teammates in both events with McCabe taking third in the 400m in 1:00.07 and Shelby Bracker also claiming the bronze spot in the 800m in 2:22.88.
Fremont picked up nine points in the 1,600m with Maris Dahl and Emily Nau finishing back-to-back in fourth and fifth place with times of 5:27.45 and 5:28.
Mackenzie Kinning finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 38’10” in addition to Ellah Hofer adding an eighth place finish with a final distance of 36’6”.
Hadeley Dowty took third in the discus with a throw of 108’6”.
On the boys side, the Tigers finished runner-up to Kearney, who ran away with the team title with 147.5 points. Fremont finished with 99.
Tyson Baker and the 4x800m relay group of Nolan Miller, Owen Wagner, Carter Waters and Braden Taylor secured a two-second win over Lincoln Pius X with a time of 8:03.06.
Baker won the 400m with a time of 50.59. Micah Moore also placed in the race, running a 51.35 to take third.
Baker also brought home a third place finish in the 800m as three Fremont runners finished inside the top eight.
Braden Taylor took second by .14 seconds to Sam Easley of Lincoln Pius X 1:58.12 to 1:58.26. Baker clocked a 1:59.87 and Nolan Miller came in with a 2:02.61.
Fremont also had three placers in the 1,600m led by Taylor’s fourth place finish in the 4:26.90. Waters crossed the finish line seven seconds later with a 4:33.90 to take fifth and Wagner went for a 4:35.63 to finish seventh.
Franciso Garcia led a trio of Tigers in the 3,200m as Fremont claimed the 2-3-4 spots. Garcia ran a 10:09.55 followed by Aaron Ladd in 10:!2.04 and Zac McGeorge in 10:12.60,
Brady Walter snagged a seventh place finish in the 110m hurdles in 15.98 while Ashton Sagehorn took fourth in the 300m hurdles in 42.79.
The 4x100m relay team of Jon LaDay, Moore, Drew Sellon and Hunter Rich finished fifth in 44.63.
Baker, Sellon, Waters and Moore combined to take third in the 4x400m with a time of 3:29.33.
Sellon also had a runner-up finish in the pole vault, clearing 14’8”.