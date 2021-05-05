Fremont girls capture first HAC title since 2005, boys finish runner-up

The Fremont girls track team captured its first Heartland Athletic Conference championship since 2005 by sweeping all three relays to go alongside two individual champions.

The Lady Tigers finished with 139 points to beat out runner-up Lincoln Southwest’s 116.5.

The 4x100m team of Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause, Emmalee Sheppard and Tania Gleason combined to clear the track in 49.93.

Glause and Sheppard combined with Lucy Dillon and Mara Hemmer in the 4x400m to produce the winning time of 4:05.38.

Hemmer was also a part of the 4x800m group alongside Emily Nau, Maris Dahl and Taylor McCabe, which won with a time of 9:38.73 - the second straight year the Lady Tigers have won the race at conference.

The Lady Tigers individual winners were Elli Dahl in the 3,200m and Hailey Newill in the pole vault.

Dahl won the race by nearly 10 seconds ahead of Hannah Godwin of Kearney as the duo pulled away from the rest of the field. crossing the finish line 11:12.86.

The junior also had a fourth place finish in the 800m

Mia Wagner also placed in the race, setting the pace for the second pack with a third place finish in 11:51.82.