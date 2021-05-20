Fremont girls capture program's first team title in a battle that came down to the final race

OMAHA—Finally, the Fremont girls track team has its state championship.

After being denied the ultimate prize for the entirety of the program’s history, the Lady Tigers finally will be bringing the gold plated version of the trophy home.

“We’ve been comparing this team to the 2004 state runner-up team all season long and for them to be able to come down here and take that to the next level and perform at a high level like they did, we couldn’t be happier,” Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers said.

The race for the Class A crown came down to the final two races with Fremont and Lincoln Southwest both still in position to take home the title.

“The real springboard for us was the 200 and after the 200m we had some decisions to make on the 4x4,” Roffers said.

Tania Gleason ran a 25.88 to finish fourth, putting the Lady Tigers six points up going into the 4x400m.

The Lady Tigers rolled out Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Elli Dahl and Lucy Dillon, needing just a fourth-place finish or better to guarantee the team title.

The quartet didn’t know the exact placement needed to win the meet.