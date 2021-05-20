Fremont girls capture program's first team title in a battle that came down to the final race

OMAHA—Finally, the Fremont girls track team has its state championship.
After being denied the ultimate prize for the entirety of the program’s history, the Lady Tigers finally will be bringing the gold plated version of the trophy home.
“We’ve been comparing this team to the 2004 state runner-up team all season long and for them to be able to come down here and take that to the next level and perform at a high level like they did, we couldn’t be happier,” Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers said.
The race for the Class A crown came down to the final two races with Fremont and Lincoln Southwest both still in position to take home the title.
“The real springboard for us was the 200 and after the 200m we had some decisions to make on the 4x4,” Roffers said.
Tania Gleason ran a 25.88 to finish fourth, putting the Lady Tigers six points up going into the 4x400m.
The Lady Tigers rolled out Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Elli Dahl and Lucy Dillon, needing just a fourth-place finish or better to guarantee the team title.
The quartet didn’t know the exact placement needed to win the meet.
“We did not tell them about what was at stake, but we just told them just compete like you have all season long and we knew that would take care of business for us,” Roffers said. “We didn’t want to put any pressure on them.
Dillon, the anchor leg runner, didn’t want to know the standing, even if the coaches were going to divulge where the Lady Tigers sat.
“I actually asked my coaches not to tell me what the standings were because I wanted it to be a surprise at the end and I didn’t want any pressure on us,” Dillon said. “I just wanted to go out there and do what we do best.”
Dahl, who was coming off a state title run in the 1600m, slotted in for Gleason in the relay.
“Elli is such a gamer, she is a veteran down here,” Roffers said.
The junior put Dillon in a position to push for the race state title, but Millard West held her off, with the Lady Tigers finishing second in 4:00.61.
“Around the two hundred mark, I thought I had her and I was really hoping I could get it,” Dillon said.
The second-place finish was more than enough for Fremont to secure the title, ending the day with 86 points to Lincoln Southwest’s 69.
“This was the ultimate goal at the beginning of the season, the girls put in a lot of work to get to this goal and just couldn’t be prouder of them,” Roffers said.
Prior to running in the 4x400m, Dahl duplicated her 3200m efforts in the 1600m to capture her second individual state title of the meet.
Dahl kicked past Kearney’s Hannah Godwin with a little over 300m to go, sprinting through the final portion of the one-mile race to just miss out on a sub-five minute mile at 5:00.38.
“I knew I had to stick on to her and kick at the end,” Dahl said. “ I felt good throughout the race.”
The Lady Tigers got a big boost in their state title hopes in the opening race of the day with a trio of placers in the 800m.
Dillon led the way with a second-place finish in 2:17.59. McCabe followed behind in third in 2:18.41 while Shelby Bracker notched a fifth-place finish in 2:18.62.
The girls 4x100m team of Ella Cooper, Glause, Gleason and Emmalee Sheppard cleared the one-lap race in 49.36 for a bronze finish.
Hadeley Dowty scored points in the field for Fremont, taking eighth in the discus with a heave of 110’7”.
Fremont High School will have to make room for two trophies as the boys squad held off Kearney for a runner-up team finish on the boys side.
“We had a great state meet,” Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon said. “Elkhorn South just had too much fire power, but we had hoped to be the best of the rest and it was a nail-biter all the way through.”
Just like the girls team race, the boys runner-up slot came down to the 4x400m with the Storm having already clinched the team title.
Micah Moore, Tyson Baker, Drew Sellon and Braden Taylor combined for a 3:2417, finishing runner-up to give the Tigers 54 points to Kearney’s 53.
Elkhorn South won with 88 points.
All four of the Tigers had gotten their feet wet, quite literally on a rainy day at Burke, with events scattered throughout the day.
"We had been in that situation before, it comes down to that race and we were a little concerned because a couple of those guys, Taylor and Baker, had run a a lot races this weekend, but they all ran great," Dave Sellon said.
Taylor ran in both the 800m and the 1600m earlier in the day, taking home a third place in the two-lap race and a fourth in the four-lap contest.
Baker and Miller both also medaled in the 800m with Baker clocking a fifth-place finish with Miller a spot back in sixth.
Carter Water joined Taylor on the 1600m podium, finding a late kick to secure seventh place.
Baker notched a fourth place finish in the 400m while Moore added an eight place finish in the finals of the race.
Sellon spent his afternoon at the pole vault, clearing his final height of 14'6 for a fifth place finish.
Ashton Sagehorn nearly matched his PR in the 300m hurdles, clocking in at 41.63 to take sixth.