LINCOLN—Fremont’s quartet of girls swimmers returned the Tigers to the top 10 at the state swim meet Saturday, capturing six medals.

“I told the kids the times didn’t really matter today, it’s could we beat people and move up spots and we did that in about half of our races,” said Fremont coach David Struble. “I’m pretty happy with how good of a prelim session we had Friday, it can be tough to repeat that Saturday, but our kids came here swimming tough and racing the best that they can.”

The Tigers finished ninth in the team standings with 105 points, the highest placing team from outside the Omaha or Lincoln metro area.

Ryleigh Schroeter had the heaviest neck after Saturday’s swims, taking home two individual medals while helping Fremont’s two relays climb the podium.

The sophomore finished eighth in both the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:57.62 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:24.70.

“To get even into the top eight, she needed to have amazing swims in prelims and drop some time and she did,” Struble said. “She earned those medals.”

Madelyn Buck and Jane Busboom both finished seventh in their lone championship races.

Buck turned in a 24.85 in 50-yard freestyle sprint while Busboom blazed a 59.62 in the 100-yard backstroke to move up one spot from her qualifying seed.

Buck also won the consolation heat of the 100-yard freestyle, logging a 53.79.

In both relays, Lizzie Meyer, Buck, Busboom and Schroeter combined to finish seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay and sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The quartet turned in a time of 1:39.34 in the shorter relay and 3:40.04 in the longer relay to cap off the meet.

Senior Connor Christ was the lone Fremont swimmer to climb the podium on the boys side, finishing seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.96.

The boys finished in 14th out of 22 schools with 42 points in the team standings.

The Tigers 200-yard medley relay reached the consolation finals, finishing third in the secondary heat and 11th overall.

Landon Lamson, Christ, John Monson and Cade Arnett combined to swim a 1:39.33.

Monson individually finished third in the 200-yard IM consolation finals, clocking in at 2:00.75.