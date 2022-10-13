Fremont girls claim 6th-straight district title, boys finish runner-up

For a sixth-straight season, the Fremont girls cross country team is coming home from districts a champion.

The Tigers placed all five of its runners in the top 12 at the A-2 District in Norfolk to beat runner-up Millard North 41 to 59.

“We couldn’t have run it much better,” said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon. “We laid out some ideas about what they needed to do and they went out there and ran it perfectly.”

Fremont utilized a pair of packs to claim the crown.

“They stayed in their packs and really monopolized the course in that way,” McMahon said.

‘Dynamic duo’ Maris Dahl and Chloe Hemmer both earned top five finishes with Dahl pullout a late kick to cross in 20:17.71 for third.

Hemmer was eight seconds back in fifth with a 20:25.98.

“It’s the dynamic duo of those two that really makes those two push through the tough parts of a course,” McMahon said.

The next pack of Fremont harries claimed spots 10 through 12. Ayva Darmento crossed first, clocking in at 20:23.13 for 10th place.

Maddi Gross claimed 11th with a time of 20:47.65 followed by McKenna Olson five seconds after, 20:52.33.

“From start to finish they were together,” McMahon said. “One person would be feeling a little bit better and go to the front and kind of pull the other two along.”

The district title help crystalize a path for the Tigers to contend for a fifth-straight state meet placement.

“At the beginning of the season, we hoped for a top ten finish and this group has surprised me with everything they’ve done and the determination they’ve had along the way,” McMahon said. “I think they can surprise a lot of people.”

On the boys side, Fremont finished runner-up behind Gretna while fending off Papillion-La Vista South.

“We knew with the draw, those were two of the most underrated teams in the state and they showed it today,” said Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon.

The Dragons took home the title with 43 points to the Tigers 47 while the Titans finished at 49 points.

The trio of teams occupied 15 spots inside the top 20.

Junior Wes Pleskac and Juan Gonzalez finished within a breath of each other to take home second and third, respectively.

Pleskac claimed the higher spot by .01 seconds with a time of 16:42.62 to Gonzalez’s 16:42.63.

“They were super relaxed,” said Sean McMahon. “There just was no reason to go after first place today.”

With eyes on next week’s state race, the duo held off from turning on the afterburners to catch Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa, who won with a time of 16:06.99.

Will Schulz was the third Tiger across the finish line, clocking a time of 17:07.68.

Noah Miller claimed his first all-district medal with a 15th place finish in 17:13.94.

He also did it down one shoe.

The sophomore ran the majority race down a shoe after getting stepped on a losing a shoe just seconds into the race.

“For a sophomore to go through that ...it was remarkable for what he did under those circumstances,” Sean McMahon said.

Caleb Sund rounded out the Tigers team score with a 16th place finish, running a 17:14.96.

The Fremont boys will go into Class A meet next week as the defending champions in a highly contest field.

“This state has five or six teams that on any given day could be number one and if I looked back at the beginning of the year, I don’t think anyone was counting on the Tigers on being in that group of six,” said Sean McMahon. “It’s exciting to be in that conversation, but I know this group doesn’t just want to be in the conversation, they want to go out and prove what they are capable of doing.”

The state cross country meet will be run Friday, Oct. 21, at the Kearney Country Club.