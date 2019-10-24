The Fremont High School girls cross country team will wrap up its season Friday at a course the Tigers know very well.
Fremont will compete in the Class A state meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kearney Country Club. The Tigers ran their earlier this season in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Meet and also the Heartland Athletic Conference race.
“This group doesn’t have many nerves heading into this and I think a lot of that comes from the fact that this will be our third time out there this year,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said. “It has given us a little flexibility to try different things and allowed us to experiment a little bit. I think it is huge for the kids.”
Not only are the second-ranked Tigers accustomed to the country club course, they like competing there.
“Every single one of them has had at least one really good race there,” Smrcina said. “In talking to them, six of the seven (runners) said they loved that course the most. It is nice that our administration lets us go out there three times a year. Those little details can make a difference.”
Fremont is coming off an impressive performance last week in the A-2 meet in Papillion. The Tigers set a school record with only 19 points (during a district competition) while winning the championship.
Sophomore Elli Dahl led the way by winning the individual title. Mara Hemmer, Myia Johnson, Shelby Bracker and Lucy Dillon were third through sixth, respectively. Emily Nau was eighth.
Many years that type of performance would make the Tigers the favorite heading into state, but top-rated and defending state champion Lincoln East scored 19 points while winning the A-1 district title. Third-ranked Papillion-La Vista South topped the A-3 district and has a rich tradition, including state titles in 2010, 2014 and 2015.
“I’d venture to guess that this is Papio South’s best team ever and that says a whole lot about our state with girls’ running right now,” Smrcina said. “It might be their best team and they are ranked third. I think those three teams (East, Fremont and PLVS) are in a different echelon right now.”
East is led by freshmen Berlyn Schutz and Kylie Muma, who finished 1-2 at the district meet. Junior Jenna Muma and senior Taylor Searcey were third and fourth, respectively.
“They have a unique blend of young talent with upperclassmen leadership which is one of the reasons that they’ve had such a successful year,” Smrcina said. “East is definitely the hands-on favorite. They are the class of the field right now.”
Smrcina, though, isn’t discounting the Tigers’ chances. Fremont, led by Dahl’s third-place finish, was the state runner-up in 2018. Dahl, Hemmer, Johnson, Bracker, Dillon, Nau and sophomore Mia Wagner all ran on that team.
“They’ve all been there before so it has been a different environment this week,” Smrcina said. “All of them have raced there at least five or six times now. There are new emotions, different ownership and different expectations, but it is the same old excitement. They’ve worked all year looking forward to this opportunity.”
Wagner was bothered by a sore foot last week, but is expected to be OK for the final race of the season.
“Mara is also a little banged up, but all of these girls will pull together,” Smrcina said. “They know they have six other teammates running for them. They will be just fine.”
Smrcina said it is important for the Tigers to focus on their individual race plans and not worry about what the runners from other schools are doing.
“If we run our race plan, no one is going to run away from us,” Smrcina said. “If we run our race it will give us a fighting chance with 1,000 meters to go. That is all you really want and why you run.”