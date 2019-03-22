The 2019 Fremont High School girls soccer season finally got under way Friday afternoon at Heedum Field, but it wasn’t the result the Tigers wanted.
Columbus used a goal in the first five minutes of overtime to down the Tigers 2-1.
“I know a lot of the girls were rightfully upset with the outcome,” Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said. “This isn’t the way we wanted to start the season, but we’ll move on from this and get ready for our next game.”
After a scoreless first half, the Tigers broke through with about 25 minutes left on Madisen Manning’s breakaway goal.
“It was almost kind of like a cluster there with her, the defender and the goalie,” Wiese said. “She was very aggressive and got the goal for us. That gave us some momentum.”
About five minutes later, Columbus answered to tie it from about the 18.
“We didn’t do a very good job of making sure someone stepped and not allowing the shot, but that is something we’ll continue to work on and get better at,” Wiese said.
The coach said she was pleased with the effort of her squad, which has had to do most of its practice work indoors.
“All of our girls worked extremely hard,” she said. “I could tell they were tired and that this was the first game. I think with some of our girls that hadn’t played (varsity) they realized that this is super fast-paced. I tell the girls I want to trust them for the full match. I thought most of them did a good job of playing hard that whole time.”
The Tigers will host Lincoln Northeast on Thursday. The location of the match hasn’t been determined.
Wiese said the Tigers can bounce back from the setback.
“They all played super hard,” she said. “That didn’t go unnoticed. Besides the outcome, we are still going to play super hard the next game. It might have not worked out this game, but I do believe our girls are capable of winning the next games we have on our plate.”