Fremont girls fall to Norfolk

Norfolk sent the Fremont girls into the Christmas break on a loss, topping the Tigers 55-45.

A sluggish third quarter hindered Fremont, who trailed 24-18 at the break. The Tigers were held to just nine points while the host Panther grew their lead to double-figures 40-27.

Fremont outscored Norfolk 18-15 in the final quarter, but was unable to make up the ground conceded through the first three frames.

Kate Denker led a trio of Fremont scorers in double-figures with 12 points. Emmalee Sheppard added 11 and Mattie Dalton chipped in 10.

Jenna McClain, who finished with eight points, matched Sheppard for a team-high in rebounds with eight.

Fremont finished 3 of 24 from three and got to the free throw line just 10 times, making six, while Norfolk took 25 stripes to the charity stripe, accounting for 16 points.

Fremont returns to action at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Kearney, in the opening round of the HAC tournament. The Tigers, the No. 11 seed in the tournament, will face No. 6 Kearney.