Fremont girls fall to Silver Hawks, Links

A rematch of last year's Class A girls state title game went the other way for Fremont as the Tigers fell 55-43 to Lincoln Southwest Friday.

The Silver Hawks jumped out to a 7-0 lead within the first two minutes of action

The Tigers managed to cut the deficit down to two, 12-10, by the end of the frame, only to see the margin grew again at the start of the second quarter as Southwest went on an 8-0 run.

Fremont trailed 28-18 at the break.

The Tigers were unable to overcome the halftime deficit despite keeping pace with Southwest offensively in the second half

Mattie Dalton led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points, posting a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jenna McClain and Kate Denker both cracked double-figures with 10 points.

The Tigers also lost in their match-up with Lincoln High Saturday to a tune of 70-34.

A sluggish start hindered Fremont against the Links as the Tigers fell behind by five in the opening quarter, 13-8, then were held to just five points in the second period to go down 29-13 at halftime.

Lincoln High took its offense up a notch in the second half, scoring 20 points in the third quarter and 21 in the final frame.

Fremont was held to 21 total points in the second half.

Kate Denker led the scoring for the Tigers with 14 points while Jenna McClain added nine.

Fremont (5-8) is on the road Tuesday, traveling to Omaha Burke (4-8) for a 5:45 p.m. tip.