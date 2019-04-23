BELLEVUE—The benefits of a week of training without meet competition were evident for the Fremont High School girls track team on Monday.
The Tigers captured runner-up honors in the Thunderbird Invitational at Bellevue West. Millard West won the team title with 185 points while FHS finished with 112.5.
Fremont hadn’t competed since the April 13 Pat Murphy Invitational.
“We used last week to just focus on training,” FHS coach TJ Roffers said. “The conditions (Monday) weren’t ideal by any means. There was a pretty strong north wind and colder temperatures, but the kids showed up ready to compete. We’re extremely happy with the results.”
The Tigers piled up the points in middle-distance and distance races.
Freshman Elli Dahl won the 800 in 2:21.94 while teammate Mara Hemmer was third in 2:25.78.
Sophomore Emily Nau won the 3,200 in 11:47.78 while teammate Avry LaFavor was third in 12:28.39. In the 1,600, Nebraska Wesleyan recruit Avery Decker was the runner-up in 5:27.37 while Myia Johnson placed third in 5:27.44 and Mia Wagner was fifth in 5:32.44.
Hemmer, Wagner and Dahl joined Shelby Bracker on the victorious 3,200-meter relay team (9:49.67).
“We’ve got a talented group there with the middle distance and distance runners,” Roffers said. “We can mix and match different girls each week. It isn’t like they are running the same race meet in and meet out. We’re giving them the opportunity to experience different races and they’ve had success in about every event they’ve been a part of.”
The Tigers also got a victory in the 400-meter relay. Juanita Mendoza, Kennedy Jones, Lucy Dillon and Tania Gleason combined for a 52.44. Mendoza also earned second in the pole vault by clearing 9-2. Teammate Hailey Newill tied for fifth by clearing 8-2.
Dillon, who was third in the 200 meters, won the 400 in 59.19.
“Lucy was disappointed in her time, but it was tough conditions and she pretty much pulled away from the field,” Roffers said. “The thing we’ve been telling her is to be patient. When the conditions are right, you will see that time drop.”
Mackenzie Kinning was third in the shot put (33-9) while fellow freshman Allison Rameriz was third in the discus (107-5).
“We’re starting to get more depth in the field events and it starts with the whole freshmen group,” Roffers said. “Mackenzie and Allison have had really solid seasons and they continue to improve for us.”
The Tigers return to action Thursday in the George Anderson Invitational at Omaha North. The FHS boys are also scheduled to compete.
Bellevue West Invitational
Girls team scoring — Millard West 185, Fremont 112.5, Papillion-LV South 101.5, Bellevue West 41, Omaha Central 38, Omaha Skutt 27, Bellevue East 11, Omaha Bryan 2.
Event Winners and FHS Placers
100 Meters — 1. Nina Cuevas, PLVS, 12.45.
200 Meters — 1. Sadie Millard, MW, 25.90. 3. Lucy Dillon, F, 26.73.
400 Meters — 1. Dillon, F, 59.19.
800 Meters — 1. Elli Dahl, F, 2:21.94. 3. Mara Hemmer, F, 2:25.78.
1,600 Meters — 1. Abby Heffner, MW, 5:21.24. 2. Avery Decker, F, 5:27.37. 3. Myia Johnson, F, 5:27.44. 5. Mia Wagner, F, 5:32.44.
3,200 Meters — 1. Emily Nau, F, 11:44.78. 3. Avry LaFavor, F, 12:28.39.
100-Meter Hurdles — 1. Lindsay Adams, MW, 15.44.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Adams, MW, 47.05. 6. Mikayla Paulson, F, 52.41.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Juanita Mendoza, Kennedy Jones, Dillon, Tania Gleason), 52.44.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Papillion-La Vista Suth, 4:07.76. 3. Fremont (Mya Bolden, Hemmer, Gleason, Dahl), 4:17.57.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Hemmer, Wagner, Dahl, Shelby Bracker), 9:49.67.
Shot Put — 1. Lauren Richter, MW, 35-11. 3. Mackenzie Kinning, F, 33-9.
Discus — 1. Alex Lee, BW, 115-7. 3. Allison Rameriz, F, 107-5.
High Jump — 1. Shelby Bergholz, MW, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1. Trinity Lovings, PLS, 9-8. 2. Juanita Mendoza, F, 9-2. 5. (tie) Maria Kimpson, PLVS, 8-2 and Hailey Newill, F, 8-2.
Long Jump — 1. Adams, MW, 17-1 1/4.
Triple Jump — 1 Sunday Thiyang, PLVS, 36-5..