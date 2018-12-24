PHOENIX -- In a battle of Tigers, Fremont High School was better than Macon County (Tennessee) on Saturday afternoon in the Nike Tournament of Champions.
The Tigers finished 3-1 in the tournament to capture third place in their division.
Fremont broke to a 6-0 lead and led 9-5 on a Sydney Golladay 3-point basket. Macon County battled back and led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Fremont trailed 32-29 in the final minute of the first half, but freshman Taylor McCabe converted a three-point play with :45 left to tie it at 32 at halftime.
FHS shot 43 percent (20 of 46) from the field compared to 38 percent (19 of 49) for Macon County. Fremont connected on nine 3-point baskets compared to five for the Tennessee squad. FHS also had 32-21 advantage in rebounding.
Golladay led Fremont with 18 points, including a 6 of 9 performance from 3-point land. McCabe added 15 and Emma Shepard contributed eight. Freshman Macy Bryant had 13 rebounds and four steals. McCabe had a team-best three assists.
The Tigers will face Lincoln High at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.