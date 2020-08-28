 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont girls golf competes in Kearney
View Comments

Fremont girls golf competes in Kearney

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
FHS Tiger logo

The Fremont girls golf team took 11th at the Kearney Invite Friday with a team score of 472.

“I was again proud of the way our girls competed today,” coach Matt Burg said. “The team results were not from lack of effort and wanting to excel, that’s for sure. The weather was perfect today. Very little wind, which is rare for that golf course.”

Alyssa Walters finished in a tie for 32nd as the top finisher for the Lady Tigers with +21, 93, notching five pars on the afternoon.

“She shot a personal best for the second meet in a row,” Burg said. “Alyssa is really playing the part of senior leader for this team on the golf course. She has been consistent and provided good support for her teammates.”

Maggie Norris shot a 122 followed by Miriam Huss, who finished two strokes behind her teammate. Zoey Kallia rounded out the team score with a 133.

The event was won by North Platte with a team score of 295 and individual medalist Beylee Steele, who shot a -4, 68.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News