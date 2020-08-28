Fremont girls golf competes in Kearney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont girls golf team took 11th at the Kearney Invite Friday with a team score of 472.

“I was again proud of the way our girls competed today,” coach Matt Burg said. “The team results were not from lack of effort and wanting to excel, that’s for sure. The weather was perfect today. Very little wind, which is rare for that golf course.”

Alyssa Walters finished in a tie for 32nd as the top finisher for the Lady Tigers with +21, 93, notching five pars on the afternoon.

“She shot a personal best for the second meet in a row,” Burg said. “Alyssa is really playing the part of senior leader for this team on the golf course. She has been consistent and provided good support for her teammates.”

Maggie Norris shot a 122 followed by Miriam Huss, who finished two strokes behind her teammate. Zoey Kallia rounded out the team score with a 133.

The event was won by North Platte with a team score of 295 and individual medalist Beylee Steele, who shot a -4, 68.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0