Fremont girls golf competes in Norfolk

The Fremont girls golf team finished 12th at the Norfolk Invite Thursday.

"The best thing we can take away from the meet today is it gave us a good preview of the course for the HAC meet in two weeks," said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

The Tigers as a team were +138, 426.

Emma Benson carded the best round of the day for Fremont, finishing in 32nd with a +20 92.

“Emma played pretty well today," Burg said. "She had some early struggles, but really settled in and competed well.”

Ansley Giesselmann ended the day at +3, 103. Maddie Wusk finished at +40, 112, while Miriam Huss rounded out the Tigers team score with a +47, 119.

Zoey Kallio also competed, carding a +48, 120.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0