 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont girls golf competes in Norfolk
0 Comments

Fremont girls golf competes in Norfolk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont girls golf team finished 12th at the Norfolk Invite Thursday. 

"The best thing we can take away from the meet today is it gave us a good preview of the course for the HAC meet in two weeks," said Fremont coach Matt Burg. 

The Tigers as a team were +138, 426. 

Emma Benson carded the best round of the day for Fremont, finishing in 32nd with a +20 92. 

“Emma played pretty well today," Burg said. "She had some early struggles, but really settled in and competed well.”

Ansley Giesselmann ended the day at +3, 103. Maddie Wusk finished at +40, 112, while Miriam Huss rounded out the Tigers team score with a +47, 119. 

Zoey Kallio also competed, carding a +48, 120. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma laying three touchdowns vs. Nebraska is absurd, but why?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News