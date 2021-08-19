Fremont girls golf opens season in Omaha

The Fremont girls golf team will have to replace it's lone state qualifier from last fall, but has a talented freshman in Ansley Giesselmann that will provide

"(Giesselmann) had a really good summer, a good finishing here at the Junior Am here at the (Fremont Golf) Club, so it's just nice having someone coming in like that," Burg said.

In a jam-pack summer, Giesselmann finished third in the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour points standings in the girls 14-15, 18-hole division and finished 15th at the Nebraska Junior Amateur.

"Usually with a freshman you are hesitant about putting them in a varsity tournament, but she comes in tournament ready."

Giesselmann was the top scorer for Fremont at its opening tournament of the year Thursday at Johnny Goodman Golf Course in Omaha.

She carded the first birdie of the year for the Tigers, on the second hole of her high school career.

She finished at +15, 87.

Emma Benson fired at +24, 96, to start the season. Zoey Kallio carded a 117.

Miriam Huss is the lone senior back with varsity experience for the Tigers.