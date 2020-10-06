Fremont girls golf season closes at districts

The Fremont girls golf season came to an end Monday at the the Class A-4 districts at the Elks Country Club.

“It was really fitting that our two seniors came out and set the pace for us today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “Alyssa played right to her season average today, and that was after a shaky start and a couple bad breaks on hole 15. Maggie really came out focused and played what was really probably one of the better competitive rounds she has had. Proud of the whole team, but these two especially today as they closed out their Tiger golf careers.”

Sebuir Alyssa Walters was five strokes away from qualifying for state, shooting a 96 in her final round as a Lady Tigers, finishing 15th.

Fellow senior Maggie Norris carded a 99

“Seeing your seniors’ careers come to an end is always bitter sweet,” Burg said. “On one hand, it’s always good to see the progress they have made in and off the course over the course of four years. However, knowing that they won’t be back to compete with us next season is a bummer.”

Emma Benson and Miriam Huss both finished the year on rounds off 110 and Zoey Kallio finished with a 140.

Fremont finished fifth as a team with a 415.

Pius X, led by medlalist Nicole Kolbas, who shot a 72, won the team title with a 336.

