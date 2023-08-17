OMAHA—Fremont golf got its season underway Thursday at the Millard North/Papillion La Vista Invite.

The Tigers finished 12th out of 14 teams, shooting 428 as a squad.

“We’re looking at the scores, but for me it was just about getting that experience and getting through some of the nerves and getting a benchmark of where we can build from,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Junior Ansley Giesselmann got back to work, earning her first top five finish of the season, tying for third place.

The returning state medalist shot a +8, 80 to tie for third place.

She started the day on the backside of the course, firing a +6, 42, then settled in to finish +2 over the next nine holes with three bogeys and a second birdie for the day.

“I know she’s disappointed with the score, but I don’t think she realized how long and difficult the course was playing today,”

ElleKate Potter shot the second lowest round of the day for Fremont, carding a 106. Haylee Bates and Brynne McDermott both shot 121 to round out the Tigers team.

Chloe Phillips also shot a 131 for Fremont

Omaha Marian won the team title with a score of 327.

Fremont will play their home track Monday—the Tigers lone home tournament of the season—hosting Columbus and Norfolk for a triangular.