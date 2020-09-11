Fremont girls golf turns in best team score of season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three career bests helped Fremont girls golf to its best team score of the year and a sixth place finish at the LPS Classic at Highlands Golf Course Thursday.

Maggie Norris carded the best round of the day for the Lady Tigers, turning in a 98.

“I was happy to see Maggie break that century mark today” coach Matt Burg said. “ It was the first time she has ever done that in competition and it just shows the progress she has made this season.”

Alyssa Walters finished a stroke behind with a 99 while Emma Benson finished the round at 100.

Miriam Huss turned in a 107 for her round and Zoey Kallio shot a career-best 103.

Fremont finished with a team score of 404.

“I do like the direction things are going right now, but we have to keep our focus on improving and continuing to improve our team score each and every meet,” Burg said.

Fremont hits the course again on Sept. 17 in Norfolk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0