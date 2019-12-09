A tough and physical contest ended in Fremont High School claiming the Early Bird Tournament crown Saturday as the third-ranked Tigers downed No. 8 Omaha Westside 50-43 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
The Tigers used a rugged defense and clutch offense down the stretch to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Tigers trailed 32-31 after three quarters before rallying.
On the strength of Macy Bryant (10 points, 15 rebounds), Taylor McCabe (19 points, three rebounds), and Sarah Shepard (11 points, and 10 rebounds) along with several other contributors, the Tigers were able to down a Westside team that includes 6-foot-3 Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor.
The Westside center, who finished with 13 points and five rebounds, was the focus of the Tigers’ defense. She eventually fouled out.
“I think that the biggest thing was that you know she is going to get some points from just being that big and athletic getting underneath the basket, but I thought Macy did a great job defensively. She got her into foul trouble, frustrated her and made her go over the back and commit some early fouls,” Flynn said. “A lot of times those things don’t necessarily show up as a statistic, but as a coach you see that and hopefully as a fan you can see that, but she did a really good job with her today.”
Flynn was impressed with his team as a whole defensively. Westside shot 45 percent (9 of 20) from the field in the first half, but cooled to 33 percent (7 of 21) in the final 16 minutes. He was especially happy with the team’s depth.
“I just told them how proud I am of them overcoming some adversity with Charli Earth getting hurt early as well as some foul trouble and having some girls step up for us and play well. I think it really showed our depth,” Flynn said. “Anytime it is a close game like that you never know what will change a game, it could be a free throw or a big steal. I think Bella Keaton came in and gave us some great defensive help. We had girls step up scoring as well with Taylor really getting hounded by teams.”
Brooklyn James added 10 points while Abby Hellman had nine for Westside before fouling out. Adriana DiPrima contributed five points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers outrebounded the Warriors 43-33 and forced 13 turnovers, compared to 11 for FHS. Fremont was 13 of 50 (26 percent) from the floor, but FHS had six 3-point field goals while the Warriors had four.
Fremont also hit 18 of 27 free throws (66 percent) while Westside was only 7 of 29 from the line (24 percent). That figure included a 4-for-24 performance in the second half.
Fremont will look to move to 3-0 when the Tigers play at 7:15 Tuesday night at Omaha Benson.
In junior varsity action, Bellevue West beat Fremont 37-34 on Thursday night. Emmalee Sheppard led FHS with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals while Maggie McClain added 10. Gracie Herman had nine rebounds and five steals.
The Tigers bounced back to defeat Westside 64-56. Herman led the way with 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Keaton and Maggie McClain had 14 points each. Karley Golladay added 11 points and five steals. Sheppard had seven rebounds and six steals.
Box Score
Fremont 15 9 7 19 — 50
Westside 9 12 11 11 — 43
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 5, Karley Golladay 1, Taylor McCabe 19, Sarah Shepard 11, Charlie Earth 4, Macy Bryant 10.
Westside — Brooklyn James 10, Madilyn Siebler 1, Ellie Tempero 3, Ella Wedergren 2, Adriana DiPrima 5, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 13, Abby Hellman 9