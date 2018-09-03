SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Fremont High School girls cross country team kicked off its 2018 season Friday in championship fashion.
The Tigers won the team title in a 26-school field of the Augustana Twilight Meet. Fremont had three runners finish in the top 20 while scoring 90 points. Sioux Falls Lincoln was second with 104.
“All in all, it was very satisfying to see all the girls’ hard work over the summer come to fruition as we kicked off the season,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said. “It was a great start, but we are far from putting it all together when it matters the most. We had a lot of good things happen, but we know we still have things to build on as a team in the coming weeks.”
Freshman Elli Dahl led the Tigers by finishing fifth in 19:10.70 — the second fastest 5K on any course in school history.
“She is such a competitor and is absolutely ruthless in the late stages of races,” Smrcina said.
Sophomores Emily Nau (19:17.61) an Mara Hemmer (19:40.09) were 11th and 18th, respectively.
“Emily is still young into her running career and she really shined today,” Smrcina said. “After being sick earlier in the week, Mara bounced back really well to give us three girls in the top 20. She has gotten so much stronger over the last year and she will take her turn leading the pack in the coming weeks.”
Junior Myia Johnson finished 31st in 20:04.33.
“Myia lost contact with the group in traffic early in the race and never quite got back fully into it,” Smrcina said. “Her time is still solid and her presence made a huge difference on the starting line. We know she will put together a complete race in the upcoming weeks.”
Sophomore Shelby Bracker was 37th in 20:16.71 while junior Madi Ustohal was 53rd in 20:34.03. Freshman Alex Sasse was 60th in 20:43.84. Another freshman, Mia Wagner, was 84th in 21:08.09.
“It was Madi’s second-fastest race ever and she did a fantastic job with Shelby to push the pace over the final half of the race,” Smrcina said.
Fremont finished fifth in the junior varsity division. White Bear Lake was first with 54 while the Tigers finished with 175.
Freshman Lucy Dillon led FHS by earning runner-up honors in 21:12.59.
“Around halfway, Lucy found another gear and moved into the top five,” Smrcina said. “She continued to reel people in the entire time before (racing) past two more girls in the final 400 meters to finish second.”
Senior Avery Decker was eighth in 21:53.14. Avry LaFavor was 30th in 22:47.08. Makenze Dixon (78th in 24:14.81), Baylee Field (92nd in 24:30.59), Juanita Mendoza (96th in 24:34.57) also competed for the Tigers.
“We did not run a full-strength JV team today, but we were able to finish fifth against some quality South Dakota and Iowa schools,” Smrcina said.
The Tigers will host the Fremont Invitational at 3:30 Thursday afternoon at Valley View Golf Course.
Augustana Meet
Top 10 Varsity Teams — 1. Fremont 90. 2. SF Lincoln 104. 3. White Bear Lake 145. 4. Aberdeen Central 201. 5. Brandon Valley 204. 6. Marshall High 212. 7. SF Washington 230. 8. Yankton 252. 9. O’Gorman 277. Grand Forks Central 278.
Top 10 JV Teams — 1. White Bear Lake 54. 2. Yankton 122. 3. Woodbury (Minn.) 165. 4. Aberdeen Central 168. 5. Fremont 175. 6. Grand Forks Central 180. 7. Harrisburg 255. 8. Mitchell 291. 9. SF Washington 314. O’Gorman 354.