PELLA, Iowa — The improvement of the Fremont High School girls cross country program can be gauged just by the Tigers’ performance at the talent-rich Heartland Classic.
The Tigers were 23rd in 2016, ninth in 2017 and fourth last year before capturing the team championship Saturday in a field that features some of the best teams in Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. The latter was represented by Class A’s second-ranked Tigers, No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, No. 6 Millard West and No. 8 Omaha Marian.
“I think it speaks volumes about the commitment of our entire team, throughout the whole year for most of them,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said. “The bar has really been raised each year.”
Fremont won the team title on a rain-plagued course with 124 points while Johnston (Iowa) was second with 139. Papillion-La Vista was third with 145 while Waukee was fourth with 160.
Sophomore Elli Dahl led the Tigers by placing third in 18:59.7. Camille Jackson of Ames won the race in 18:22.1 while Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar was second in 18:47.4.
FHS junior Mara Hemmer also finished in the top 10. She placed seventh in 19:24.3.
“Elli and Mara both ran phenomenally — as competitive of a race as I’ve seen them each run,” Smrcina said. “Those two definitely fed off each other during different parts of the race. It was great to see them break the race open.”
Smrcina thought Dahl and Hemmer would race well.
“I knew our 1-2 punch would put us in the mix to be one of the top five teams in the race, so it really came down to how well the rest of our pack would get out and rally in the mud,” he said.
Another junior, Emily Nau, was 28th in 20:12.9. Senior Myia Johnson finished 39th in 20:27.2.
Emily and Myia worked together the first half of the race after getting out in about 40th,” Smrcina said. “They did a solid job of attacking the middle of the race and they both have been very consistent for our team so far this fall. They’ve done that while keeping their training pretty intense so we know that they are only going to get better in this last month of the season.”
Johnson improved her time by more than 45 seconds from last season.
Shelby Bracker (20:36.8) and Lucy Dillon (20:38.7) were 47th and 48th, respectively. Mia Wagner was 58th in 20:52.6. Bracker improved her time by more than a minute from 2018 while Dillon and Wagner competed in Pella for the first time.
“To see them band together and attack the way they did the last half of the race was very promising,” Smrcina said. “They will continue to close the gap on our front packs as their confidence grows.”
Several of the Tigers will race Saturday at the Omaha Bryan Invitational. On Sept. 30, FHS will compete in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invite where the field will include top-ranked Lincoln East.
“With a little over a month left in the season, we know that we still have a lot of growing to do as a team and are working to make sure our best month is our last month,” Smrcina said. “The rest of Class A is going to be extremely competitive down the stretch and we want to keep working on our race strategy as we build our fitness to be the best in October.”