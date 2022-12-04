Fremont girls secure first win

The Fremont girls secured its first win of the year 51-44 over Elkhorn South in the final game of the Early Bird Classic Saturday.

Second half adjustments fueled a comeback effort by the Tigers.

Fremont trailed 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 23-21 at the halftime bell.

In the third quarter, Fremont went off for 17 points, opening up a 38-32 lead on the Storm. In the final frame, Fremont once again outscored Elkhorn South - 13-12 - to take home the victory.

Mattie Dalton led the trio of Tigers in double-figures with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds. Emmalee Sheppard and Jenna McClain both added 10 points while Maggie McClain finished with nine.

Fremont will meet first-year program Omaha Westview at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, for its next contest.

The Wolverines picked up the program's first win Saturday, beating Omaha Northwest 52-37.