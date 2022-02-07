Fremont girls send three to state; Moackler claims 235 district title

NEBRASKA CITY - Three Tigers will represent Fremont at the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament, punching their tickets out of the Class A-1 district Saturday.

EJ Moackler and Julissa Guerrero-Pena advanced out of the 235lbs division, claiming the district title and district runner-up placements respectively while Eny Bravo took third at 185lbs.

In the opening year of girls wrestling, only the top three finishers reach the state tournament as opposed to the top four from the boys districts.

Fremont had four additional wrestlers make the third place match, with three finishing fourth.

“Considering this is our first district tournament, I am happy with our performance, but we are hungry for more.” Wilcox said.

Seven wrestlers left during the final matches of the day equated to 71 team points for the Tigers, placing them third in the team standings. Norfolk edged out Schuyler by 1.5 points to claim the district team title 96.5 to 95.

“Our girls came out and battled to the very end,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. “We got three girls in, we were hoping for more, but we will take that.

Moackler went undefeated across the two-day tournament, with all three matches finishing with a pin by the senior in the first 40 seconds of the match.

“She went out there and did what she does best and that’s get pins,” Wilcox said.

Moackler toppled Taylor Kress of Omaha Bryan in 39 seconds, then followed it up with a 33 second pin of Amaya McLaren of Millard West in the semifinals to guarantee her spot at state.

On the other side of the bracket, Guerrero-Pena put herself on a collision course with her teammate by picking up a pair of pinfall victories.

She gutted out a third period pin of Jazmin Acosta of Schuyler in the quarterfinals, then took down Aubrie Beshlian of Millard South in the semifinals.

With the pin of her teammate in 34 seconds, Moackler became Fremont’s first girls district champion and earned a No. 1 seed and a bye at the state tournament.

Moackler will face the winner of Karma Marshal of Grand Island and Caitlyn Sohm of South Sioux City in her first match at state.

Guerrero-Pena drew Quinlyn Kennel of Norfolk in her opening round match.

Bravo was bounced to the backside of the back after the semifinals, losing an 8-3 decision.

The senior recovered to take down Gwen Vinson of Millard South in the consolation semifinals to reach the third place match.

Her opponent in the bronze match was teammate Hailey O’Brien, who won a pair of backside matches to have a shot at state.

Bravo pinned O’Brien in 20 seconds to move on to state where she will face Lila Bloomer of South Loop in the opening round.

Sofia Blanco was the Fremont representative in the 100lbs third place match after beating teammate Kyra Gonzalez with a 3-0 decision in the consolation semifinals.

Blanco won four-straight consolation matches to reach the third place match, picking up three-straight pins before the decision in the semifinals.

In the third place match, Blanco was bested by a 9-5 decision against Autumn Bartlett of Beatrice.

Kylie Sullivan (126) fared a similar fate, losing a 10-8 decision in the third place match to Victoria Maxey of Norfolk.

Sullivan reached the semifinals, but dropped to the backside after being pinned in the second period. She extended her tournament with a consolation semifinals pin.

Sheccid Vallin (145) ended in fourth after getting pinned in the third period by Jessi Hasenkamp of Wahoo, who was the only person to beat Vallin at the tournament, winning their quarterfinals match-up with a first period pin.

“It seemed like all these third place matches came down to the very end and we just came up on the short end of the stick,” Wilcox said.

The first-ever NSAA girls state tournament will run alongside the boys tournament, starting at at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

