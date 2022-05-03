Fremont girls soccer season ends in district semifinals

A spirited ten-minute stretch decided Monday’s rain soaked A-1 district semifinal match-up between Fremont and Millard North.

The Mustangs knocked off the Tigers 2-1 at Heedum Field - the first district game hosted by the Fremont girls soccer team.

Millard North controlled possession from the onset of the night with, ultimately breaking through off a corner kick in the 22nd minute to go up 1-0.

The Mustangs lead was short-lived as less than a minute later Fremont found an equalizer.

Off of the restart, the Tigers earned a free kick from just inside Millard North’s half of the field.

Freshman Ava Rassmussen played the ball into the box, finding the head of Cecily Barcenes, who slotted it over the Mustangs’ keeper

“The playing circumstances zapped our energy, but that ten minutes, it was there,” Fremont coach Chad Manning said. “They were able to feed off of it.”

Millard North put away the final goal of the game in the 28th minute, bending a shot into the right side netting off a breakaway to regain the lead for good.

Fremont was stuck in their own half of the field for most of the second half as Millard North cut off most of the Tigers passing connections while the home squad attempted to find a tying goal.

“We weren’t playing our game,” Manning said. “Our game is possession and we were panicking too much, trying to boom the ball down field and that’s just not the style of play that has given us much success.”

Fremont ends the year with a 7-7 record, the most wins in a single season in the last decade and one of the top years overall for the program.

“To see where the girls started out at the beginning of the year to now, I’m extremely proud of how each and every one of them grew,” Manning said. “It’s not the way you want to finish the season, but they had one of the best seasons this program has ever had, that’s something each and every one of these girls should be proud of.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0