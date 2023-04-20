The Fremont girls soccer team picked up their first two wins of the year, leading to a Heartland Athletic Conference bronze tournament title with a 1-0 win over Grand Island Wednesday in the championship game.

Zeta Kromah put away a pass from Makenzie Manning in the opening minutes of action for the lone goal of the evening.

The Fremont defense held the Islanders to just six shots for the game while peppering the Grand Island net with 10 shots.

Fremont reached the HAC bronze tournament championship game by beating Lincoln Northeast 2-1 Monday - snapping a seven-game losing skid by the Tigers.

All three goals came in the second half.

Fremont and Grand Island will meet again at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Tigers hosting the Islanders at the Fremont Middle School fields.

