Fremont girls split weekend games

The Fremont girls split their pair of weekend games, beating Columbus 41-35 Friday night and falling 69-57 to No. 10 Lincoln East Saturday.

A strong third quarter propelled the Tigers to a win Friday night.

After each side put up 18 points in the opening half, Fremont nearly matched that in the third quarter, opening up a 34-29 lead on the back of a 16-point frame.

Kate Denker led the offense with 13 points while Emmalee Sheppard added nine points, Jenna McClain seven and Mattie Dalton six.

Points weren't as hard to come by Saturday for Fremont (4-5), but turnovers plagued the Tigers as they handed the ball over 27 times in the loss.

Four Tigers reached double-figures in the loss, once again led by Denker, who finished with 15. Dalton notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Sheppard and McClain both added 10 points.

Fremont returns to the court at 5:45 p.m. Friday, hosting Grand Island (0-10) before traveling to Omaha Benson Saturday.