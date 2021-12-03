Fremont girls start season with dual sweep

OMAHA—The Fremont girls bowling team opened the season with a sweep Friday at Maplewood Lanes, beating Millard South 19-2 and Millard West 18-3.

“They did really, really well,” said Fremont coach Keith Cunnings. “That’s a really big plus for us.”

Karina Capron set the high mark for the Tigers against Millard South, rolling a 234 to start things off followed by a 226 in the second round.

“Karina really stepped up, bowled really well,” Cunnings said.

Haylee Bates added a pair of points to the team score with rounds of 198 and 193. Kayleigh McKenzie rolled a 161 and 177 to sweep her match-up while Lexi Montoya rolled a 179 and a 145 in the opening match.

Emmalee Christensen rolled a 114 and a 109 in her two individual matches.

Fremont had a total pinfall of 886 in the first match and 850 in the second match, winning each match by over 250 pins. In the baker’s portion, Fremont won 147 to 141 to set the final score.

Against Millard West, Capron rolled her third 200+ score of the day with a 211 to go along with a 175.

Montoya joined the 200 club with a 205 in addition to a 175 while McKenzie notched a 169 and a 183.

Bates secured points in both of the opening rounds with a 160 followed by a 190 to cap off her day.

Christensen put together her best score of the day in the first round, bowling a 131 followed by a 94 in the second round.

Fremont’s final match produced a pinfall of 883—the high for the day—to Millard West’s 617 after winning the first match 810 to 733. The Tigers also won the baker’s game 196 to 119 over the Wildcats.

“As a group, they all bowled fantastic,” Cunning said.

On the boys side, Fremont lost both match-ups, losing 18-3 to Millard South and 20-1 against Millard West.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s a growing year,” Cunnings said. “We have the confidence that these guys will rise up and they’ll get better and better each and every meet that we play.”

The Tigers came into the year having to replace five of the six bowlers on last year’s state championship team.

“You don’t really see five kids that have bowled together since they were in elementary school, so we’ll get to where we need to be,” Cunnings said.

Adam Bergeron secured two of Fremont’s three points against Millard South rolling a 206 to open the day and followed it up with a 182.

Mikey Saxton III picked up what third point, bowling a 203. He also had a 174 against the Patriots.

Jacob Fowler had games of 121 and 127 while Gavin Potter rolled a 116 and 119. Connor Christensen rolled games of 95 and 92.

The Tigers lost the pinfall count 858-712 in game one and 869-723 in game two. Fremont lost the baker’s game 180 to 130.

Fowler picked up the lone point against Millard West, rolling a 175 in the second game.

Bergeron had the high game against the Wildcats, bowling a 188, one pin ahead of Saxton’s 187.

The Tigers lost the baker’s game 140 to 96.

