Fremont girls sweep relays, win dual with Millard South

Fremont’s first meet in their home poll saw the girls best Millard South in dual action 89-85 while the boys fell 100-75 to the Patriots.

“A lot of the kids were swimming in their off events, but they’ve been doing really well with how hard we have been practicing,” said Fremont coach David Struble. “With the stage that we are in in the season, we are really working hard, but we are seeing some really good times in the dual meets as well, so that’s a good sign for the future.”

The girls got big team points out of their relays, sweeping all three events.

“That was kind of unexpected, so I was pretty proud about that,” Struble said.

Grace Blick, Charlotte Vech, Ryleigh Schroeter and Karsen Jesse got Fremont on the board with a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.27.

Blick, Madelyn Buck, Lucy Dillon and Jesse took care of the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.88, edging out Millard South by just .24 seconds.

Vech, Buck, Dillon and Schroeter combined to take the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.18, sealing the team win for the Tigers.

The Lady Tigers are 2-1 in duals this fall.

“We have a lot of great senior leadership on this team, but we also have a lot of younger girls, freshmen and sophomores with a lot of talent that are scoring a lot of points and placing really well to go along with those seniors,” Struble said. “A lot of depth on the girls side, which is pretty exciting but also there will be some tough decisions to make when it comes down to final relays.”

Fremont also picked up a trio of individual race wins.

Schroeter claimed the 100 freestyle in 57.01 to win the event. She also took second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.2.

Vech sprinted through the 50 freestyle in 27.23 for first place to go along with her runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke, 1:09.59.

Jesse won the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:17.17. She also took second in the 500 freestyle with a 5:52.15.

Jane Busboom added a runner-up finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:31.07.

On the boys side, Fremont took two of the three relays.

John Monson, Connor Christ, Landon Lamson and Cade Arnett started the meet with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 1:45.12.

The same group came back to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.85—14 seconds ahead of the field.

The quartet racked up the majority of Fremont’s points on the day.

Monson won the 50 freestyle in 23.27 then swam a 56.2 in the 100 butterfly, setting a personal best to take second.

Fremont took the first four spots in the 100 freestyle led by Connor Christ’s 53.08. Gabe Christ followed three second later while Lamson and Arnett filled the third and fourth placement.

Arnett also notched a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 2:16.95, while Lamson was second in the 200 IM in 2:21.7.

In the final relay of the day, Micah Moore, Devin Mark, Gabe Christ and Nathan Fuchs took runner-up with a time of 4:01.9.

Fremont returns to the pool Saturday at Common Ground Swimming in Elkhorn.

