The Fremont girls track and field line-up will look a little different than the previous few iterations.

After graduating the bulk of last year’s points from last year’s state runner-up squad, the Tigers are replenishing their ranks with newcomers

“That senior class last year had a lot of depth and we really leaned on them a lot, but we have some solid returning pieces and we got to see a lot of freshmen compete today and were still able to strong a lot of points,” said Fremont coach TJ Roffers.

The Tigers finished runner-up at the Bulldog Challenge Saturday in the first meet of the year with 86 points, trailing only Lincoln Southwest.

The returning familiar faces led that charge up to second place.

Junior Chloe Hemmer won the 1600m, making a late charge to clock in at 5:29.31, a second ahead of the field.

Junior Sydney Glause won the 400m with a time of 1:01.21 and also took runner-up in the 200m at 26.55.

She wasn’t alone in either race as seniors Emmalee Sheppard finished fifth in the 400m and Ella Cooper took seventh in the 200m.

Both Cooper and Sheppard also medaled in the long jump, finishing in third and fourth place, respectively. Cooper landed a jump of 15’ 7 1/2” while Sheppard’s best mark was 15’ 6 3/4”.

Cooper also had a sixth place finish in the 60m sprint.

Fremont had a pair of hurdlers add points in the 60m hurdles with Maddi Grosse and Morgan Brahmer finishing back-to-back in fourth and fifth place. Grosse ran a 11.18 while Brahmer notched a 12.31.

Senior Magdalena De La O finished third in the 3200m run, clocking in at 14:23.72.

One newcomer to the varsity line-up made a big splash as Tayler Evans started her junior year with wins in both the pole vault and the triple jump.

She cleared 10’6” to take home the gold in the pole vault then landed a leap of 33’ 5 3/4” in the triple to take home her second top spot.

Fremont returns to the track at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for the Lincoln Northeast relays.