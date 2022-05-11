Fremont girls win A-1 team title, six individual titles

KEARNEY—A 36-year-old record fell and a district title was brought home from the A-1 district meet Tuesday by the Fremont girls track team.

The Tigers won five events and qualified for state in 12 events including multiple qualifiers in five events to capture the district team title.

“On paper, it probably wasn’t supposed to happen, but our girls all year have fought through adversity and they were on a mission to try and come home with one more district championship and they stuck it out and did it,” said Fremont coach TJ Roffers.

Lucy Dillon started her day with the record-setting run in the 400m, breaking the 36-year-old school record held by Linda Gdowski with a district winning 56.70. She’ll be joined in Omaha in the event by Sydney Glause, who earned an automatic bid in the race with a fourth place finish in 1:00.32.

Taylor McCabe was a tenth of a second behind Glause in fifth—1:00.42—and earned an at-large bid into state in the event.

The Tigers will also have a trio of runners in the 800m next week with Dillon adding to her haul with a runner-up finish in 2:22.88 followed by McCabe in third in 2:24.72 along with Mattie Dalton, who earned in at-large bid with a 2:28.42, good for sixth Tuesday.

Tania Gleason won the 100m crown by a hair, beating Omaha Westside’s Chloe Green to the line by a tenth of a second, claiming the winning time of 12.44. Ella Cooper will join her in the event, taking an at-large spot with a 12.87 in the finals, finishing sixth.

Gleason also secured a spot in the 200m, finishing runner-up in the finals with a 25.42. Sydney Glause clocked in a 26.03 to take third.

Both Gleason and Glause ended their day in back-to-back relays, helping send the 4x100m and the 4x400m teams to state.

“After the four-by-one we asked them both if they wanted to stay on it and that’s what they wanted,” Roffers said. “That’s the type of mentality and toughness they have.”

The duo plus Ella Cooper and Emmalee Sheppard ran a 49.40 in the 400m relay to finish second and earn a spot in Omaha.

Ten minutes laters, Gleason and Glause along with McCabe and Dillon capped the day with the 4x400m relay title, running a 4:01.89 to seal the team title.

Fremont’s 4x800m team of Mattie Dalton, Mia Wagner, McKenna Olson and Chloe Hemmer finished fourth in 10:02.42, but the time was good enough to grab an at-large bid into state.

Rounding out the Tigers track performances was a pair of district titles for Elli Dahl, who earned the right to defend her Class A titles with a 5:14.76 win in the 1600m and an 11:32.20 victory in the 3200m.

In the field events, Hailey Newill earned Fremont’s first individual title of the day, clearing 11’2” in the pole vault to win the event.

Mia Knigge punched her ticket to state with a runner-up finish in the shot put, throwing 37’4 ¼”. She will be joined in the state field by teammate Mackenzie Kinning, who landed a throw of 36’1”, taking fourth.

In the discuss, Hadeley Dowty earned an automatic big with a third place finish at 111’4”.

The Class A state meet is set to begin Wednesday, May 18, at Omaha Burke High School.

