Fremont girls win Gator Invite

The Fremont girls ran away with the team title at the Gator Invite, claiming seven individual titles.

The Tigers finished with 72 team points, clearing runner-up Omaha Central by 24 points.

Kylie Sullivan (125) had to run through a gauntlet to earn her top spot, going 4-0 on the day with four first period pins.

Other Tigers had a little lighter load to get their first place finishes. Kaylee Bedsole (120), Sophia Peterson (140), Martina Alonzo-Gomez (145), Sophia Blanco (105) and Hailey O’Brien (195) each only needed two wins to take the top spot.

Fremont’s other placers include Montse Huisman (110) and Kyra Gonzalez (100) finished runner-up while Sophia Tupitt took third and Elliot Engel (115), Aurora Hamilton (125) and Charles Bales (135) finished fourth.

