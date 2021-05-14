Fremont golf competes at Norfolk Invitational

Fremont golf competed at the Norfolk Invitational Friday, finishing 15th as a team.
“I really like the way our guys competed today against some of the top competition in the state,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “We had one kid shoot his season best and a couple others within a shot or two, so we are improving as the season has gone along. That’s what you are looking for as a coach with a young roster of guys.”
Tyler Show led the way with a +7, 79, finishing 32nd.
“This is the best I’ve seen Tyler hit the ball all season,” Burg said. “He was consistent through 18 holes and just missed another medal. Today was a great confidence boost heading into districts.”
Carson Vecera entered the clubhouse with a +12, 84 followed by Alex Riessen with a +14, 86.
“Carson and Alex played Norfolk Country Club much better this time around,” Burg said.
Beau Shanahan rounded out the Tigers team score with a +23, 95.
Ryder Winn also competed for Fremont, shooting a 136.