Fremont golf picks up triangular win

The Fremont golf team picked up a win at the Columbus Triangular Thursday, taking home the team title with a score of 179 in the nine-hole event.

"I was really happy for these guys to come out and get a win today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “It's been a while since we have been able to say we've been the best team at the course on a given day, but these guys can say that today.”

Tyler Show led the Tigers with a tie for second place, carding a 39.

"Tyler really came out and played much more relaxed today and that was the difference in his game,” Burg said.

Grady Moeller checked in at 41 to finish in fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 finishes for Fremont was freshman Carsen Vecera, who finished in a five-way tie for fifth with a 43 on the day.

Alex Riessen completed the Tigers team score with a 46.

"Even though the event was shortened to 9 holes today, I thought it said a lot for our guys to come out and finish ahead of Columbus on their home course and Norfolk who had beaten us the previous day," Burg said.

Fremont returns to the links Monday at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0