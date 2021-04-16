Fremont golf posts season best at home tournament

Fremont golf hosted twelve schools Friday for a home tournament at Fremont Golf Club.

The Tigers finished 10th as a team, but finished with a 350 team score, the top mark of the season for FHS.

"We were able to post our best team score of the season, which is encouraging," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "It just tells me the kids are improving, which is what we are looking for. There is still some work to do as we try to position ourselves for districts, but we took a step in the right direction today."

Tyler Show led the Tigers with an 85. He posted a 46 through the first nine holes, then shaved seven strokes off to be the low-man for Fremont.

Grady Moeller notched an 87. Carson Vecera entered the clubhouse with an 88.

"Grady was steady again today, which is what I have come to expect from him and Carson bounced back nicely after his disappointing round last time out," Burg said.

Alex Riessen rounded out the team score with a 90.

Beau Shanahan also shot a 98.

Elkhorn South won the team title as the only team to break 300 on the day at 297. The Storm's Jack Musil won the individual title with a 70.